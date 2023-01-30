Today’s whimsical Google Doodle game is like a playable Studio Ghibli film

I’m not sure about you, but Google Doodles bring me tremendous joy. Google occasionally makes fun alterations to their logo to celebrate holidays, achievements, historical events, and so on. Today’s interactive Google Doodle game lets you make delectable bubble tea for your furry friends. The artwork is cute and reminds me of a Studio Ghibli film. Bubble tea also happens to be a guilty pleasure of mine (one of many), so I couldn’t wait to jump in and play.

Whaaaaa, today's Google Doodle is a bubble tea game!!! 😭😭😭🧋🧋🧋 pic.twitter.com/o7XcdWzmjh — Steph Orme, Ph.D. (@stephorme on Hive) (@stephanieorme) January 29, 2023

The premise is simple and easy. You’re tasked with making different types of bubble tea for an array of customers. You fill the oblong-shaped cup up to the dotted line with tapioca balls (aka boba), milk, and syrup. Some drinks require more tapioca balls than others and if you mess up the measurement, then you’ll disappoint the cart owner (cue the sad trombone noise). It’s a fun game that’ll definitely make you smile. It’s also one of the more unique Google Doodle’s I’ve seen in a while and a great celebration of the Taiwanese drink.

If you’re interested, you can read all about the history of bubble tea on Google’s Doodle page. Although it has deep roots in Taiwanese tea culture, bubble tea really started to take shape in the 1980s. Nowadays, there are so many different flavors and versions of this drink. If you haven’t given bubble tea a try yet, you’re really missing out! And if you want to delve even deeper into the fun, check out our roundup of 14 popular Google Doodle games you can still play. They’re a hoot!