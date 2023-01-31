Take $500 off Samsung’s swanky AMOLED convertible laptop, today only

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (it’s a mouthful, I know) convertible laptop is a fantastic laptop for productivity or personal use. Luckily for you, it’s on sale today. Best Buy’s currently selling it for $999.99, which is a savings of $500. However, as of this writing, the deal ends in 15 hours. That means you better swoop in sooner rather than later. Before you jump the gun, let’s take a quick look at the specs and features, as this laptop has a lot to offer.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 features a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s enough oomph for day-to-day tasks like checking e-mail and streaming video as well as basic productivity. The 13.3-inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and is touch-enabled. The screen should produce vivid colors and deep blacks. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop, which means you can swing the screen around 360-degrees.

This is a phenomenal, limited-time deal. Act now!

Get the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop for $999.99 at Best Buy