How to use personal photos for your Windows 11 background

Say goodbye to those stale stock photo backgrounds.
By Alex Huebner
PCWorld Feb 3, 2023 9:00 am PST
Image: IDG / Alex Huebner

Nothing makes your computer space quite your own like having a personalized background. It’s time to retire those boring photo backgrounds and replace them with something unique and inspiring. If you’re looking to spice things up, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to add personalized photos to your desktop.

Changing your Windows 11 background image from file finder

Before you begin, make sure the image you want to use is saved to your computer. Once you’ve saved it, click on the file finder icon. A window of your files will open.

Select file finder

IDG / Alex Huebner

Select the file where you’ve saved the image. Once you’ve located it, you have a few options on how to set it as your background. The first is to right click the image icon to pull up a menu.

Right click image you want as background

IDG / Alex Huebner

Choose the “Set as desktop background” option toward the top of the menu.

Select set as desktop background option

IDG / Alex Huebner

Another way to set your desktop background from this location is to left click the image in the file and select the “Set as background” option at the top of the file finder window.

Select the "Set as background" option at the top of the file finder window

IDG / Alex Huebner

Changing your Windows 11 background image from the desktop

Another way to change the image and play with a few other settings is to open the settings from the desktop. Right click on your desktop without any icons underneath and select “See more options” at the bottom of the menu.

Select "Show more options"

IDG / Alex Huebner

A new menu will pop up. Select “Personalize” at the bottom.

A new menu will pull up and you will select "Personalize" at the bottom

IDG / Alex Huebner

Next, open the Background Settings window.

Next you will open the Background Settings window

IDG / Alex Huebner

In the first section, there’s an option called “Choose a photo.” Select “Browse photos.”

Select "Browse photos" in the "Choose a photo" option

IDG / Alex Huebner

This will pull up your photos folder automatically, but you can also browse other folders once the file finder is open and locate the folder you need, selecting the image and clicking “Choose picture” at the bottom. Once the photo is there, if you’d like to change the way it fits in your display, click the arrow to dropdown the menu of options and select through until it looks how you’d like.

If you want to change the fit in your desktop, click the arrow to the dropdown menu

IDG / Alex Huebner

Changing your Windows 11 background image from settings

Finally, you can also access these settings by selecting the windows icon on the task bar and clicking the gear icon to open “Settings” from the menu.

Click the gear icon to open "Settings" from the menu

IDG / Alex Huebner

This opens all of your system settings options. On the left side of the menu, select “Personalization.”

From the menu on your left, you will want to select "Personalization"

IDG / Alex Huebner

Select “Background” to open this settings menu.

Select "Background" to open this settings menu

IDG / Alex Huebner

Click “Browse photos” and choose the photo you’d like as your new background.

Click "Browse photos" and choose the photo you'd like

IDG / Alex Huebner

Adding a new background is just one of many ways to make your Windows 11 space more fun and personal to you. It’s easy to do and makes a huge difference in making your digital space feel a little more like home.

