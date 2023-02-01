AMD sets dates and prices for Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs

You’ve been waiting, possibly even patiently, for AMD to tell you when you can get your hands on its latest gaming-focused CPUs with V-cache. Well wait no more: According to an official tweet, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D will arrive before the end of the month, with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D following in April. If you want any of them, you might want to start pinching your pennies now.

Here’s the full release and pricing breakdown:

Ryzen 9 7950X3D – $699, February 28

Ryzen 9 7900X3D – $599, February 28

Ryzen 7 7800X3D – $449, April 6

All three are next-gen successors to the well-received Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which dominated in its pricing category and won the hearts of PC gamers. The new chips, in 16-, 12-, and 8-core varieties, have shown to be incredibly powerful, beating out the comparable Intel chips for single-thread tasks and even some multi-core benchmarks. AMD calls them “the fastest gaming processors in the world,” and at the moment, no one can say they’re wrong.

The pricing of these chips is interesting. The 7950X3D is the same price as the Ryzen 9 7950X, without its performance-boosting V-cache feature, and the other two chips are only $50 more expensive than their non-gaming counterparts. It’s possible that we might see price drops for these slightly older Ryzen 7000-series chips, officially or not. Then again, you never know—the entire industry seems to be holding back on production to keep supplies low and prices high while the PC market suffers a serious lull.