Pick up these sweat resistant Sony wireless earbuds for just $68

Associate Editor, PCWorld Feb 2, 2023 7:40 am PST
If you’re on the hunt for a pair of wireless earbuds, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds for $68, which is 32 percent off of the original price. These earbuds are water resistant and have up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case. They’re a great option for runners, commuters, or anyone looking to block out everyday sounds. Let’s get into the details then.

These earbuds offer hands-free calling and DSEE technology (aka Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), which restores high frequency sounds lost to compression. The design fits most ear cavities and you can customize your sound using the Sony Headphones Connect app. The earbuds also come with a pill-shaped case that’s small and easy to carry.

This is a fantastic deal, so you better swoop in now before it’s gone forever.

