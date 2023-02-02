Microsoft turns the Elgato Stream Deck into a nifty work tool

Microsoft is launching a Teams plugin for the Elgato Stream Deck, the ultra-popular tool used by Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and anyone else who wants quick commands available at the press of a button.

If you’re not sure what the heck this thing does, let me explain. Whether you’re creating a clip from your gameplay or setting your chat to subscriber-only mode, this device makes it simple. Instead of clicking around in multiple Windows, all you have to do is push one of the 15 physical buttons and voila! It runs your preprogrammed action. Microsoft is taking it step further by turning this play tool into a nifty work tool.

Rolling out this month – the official Microsoft Teams plugin for Stream Deck 👏🎉 pic.twitter.com/GFL7jRwFnW — Julian (@JFest) February 1, 2023

The Teams plugin is now available to download. This extension allows you to easily record your Teams meeting, blur out your background, raise or lower your hand, toggle your camera on or off, and much more, all at the press of a button. It’s a useful plugin, that’s for sure, but you need an Elgato Stream Deck in order to use it, which costs $150 on Amazon. However, if you’re in back-to-back Teams meetings and happen to own a Stream Deck, then we’d strongly encourage you to go ahead and download it. It’ll make your professional life a heck of a lot easier.

If you want to set up your Stream Deck with this plugin, make sure you check out Microsoft’s Tech Community post. The company went ahead and provided helpful step-by-step visuals.