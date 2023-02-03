This featherlight HyperX gaming mouse is just $50

We’ve struck gold today, friends. If you’re looking to pick up a lightweight gaming mouse, you’re in luck, as we’ve unearthed an awesome deal. Amazon’s selling the HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse for $49.99, which is a savings of $30. The incredibly lightweight mouse weighs a total of 61 grams and the honeycomb shell design is just super cool to look at, too.

The Pulsefire Haste mouse has a maximum DPI of 16,000, six programmable buttons, and customizable RGB lighting. HyperX even claims it has up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is nothing to sneeze at. Inside the honeycomb structure, you’ll find TTC Gold switches, which are a good option for first person shooter games, as the actuation point is rather high. The mouse is also water resistant and it comes with grip tape.

This is a killer deal. I love the design so much that I’m tempted to buy one myself!

