This featherlight HyperX gaming mouse is just $50

Game on, folks.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Feb 3, 2023 7:09 am PST
We’ve struck gold today, friends. If you’re looking to pick up a lightweight gaming mouse, you’re in luck, as we’ve unearthed an awesome deal. Amazon’s selling the HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse for $49.99, which is a savings of $30. The incredibly lightweight mouse weighs a total of 61 grams and the honeycomb shell design is just super cool to look at, too.

The Pulsefire Haste mouse has a maximum DPI of 16,000, six programmable buttons, and customizable RGB lighting. HyperX even claims it has up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is nothing to sneeze at. Inside the honeycomb structure, you’ll find TTC Gold switches, which are a good option for first person shooter games, as the actuation point is rather high. The mouse is also water resistant and it comes with grip tape.

This is a killer deal. I love the design so much that I’m tempted to buy one myself!

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

