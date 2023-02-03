Epic Games is giving away Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for free

If you love stealth games, listen up. The utterly fantastic Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is available for free on the Epic Games store. Under normal circumstances, this game costs around $30.

If you’ve never played any of the Dishonored games before, be prepared for a good time. These games freaking rock my socks off. Although my personal play style is far from stealthy (I tend to rush in with fists swinging), I absolutely adore how immersive and unique these games are. They pose a real challenge for someone like me.

Death of the Outsider, developed by Arkane Studios, puts you in the role of an assassin with supernatural powers. You can teleport around the levels, assume the identities of your targets, and much more. This game is chock-full of interesting mechanics, non-lethal takedowns (if you so chose), and compelling characters. It’s a standalone game, which is perfect for those who are new to the franchise. If you like this freebie, I can’t recommend Dishonored and Dishonored 2 enough.

To get the game, just head on over to the Epic Games Store or find it in the Epic launcher, add it to your cart, and checkout. This deal ends on February 9th, so you better grab it now before it’s gone forever. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.