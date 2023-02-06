Azio’s charming vintage mechanical keyboard is $50 off

I’m a real sucker for unique keyboards, especially anything that looks hand-crafted. If you share the same interest, then you’re in luck, as I’ve got something special for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Azio Retro Classic mechanical keyboard for $150.30, which is a savings of $49.69. From the rounded keycaps to the copper-colored accents, this keyboard looks like it jumped right out of a steampunk universe.

The Azio keyboard features typewriter-like switches, a zinc aluminum alloy frame, and unique golden backlighting. You can’t get more luxurious than that. According to reviewers on Amazon, many folks were impressed by the “exquisite” design and the backlighting is bright enough low light areas. This keyboard normally costs around $200, which is pretty darn steep. That’s why this is a good deal. If you’re looking for a gorgeous keyboard that performs well and feels nice, then the Azio is worth considering.

