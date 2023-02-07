Get this gorgeous 4K Amazon Fire TV in time for the Super Bowl

If you’re looking for a brand new TV for your massive Super Bowl party this weekend, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series for $259.99, which is a savings of $110. This is a 4K smart TV, which allows you to stream stream videos and browse the Internet. I own a smart TV and I can’t get enough of it. I cut ties with cable many moons ago, so I’m all about that streaming life now.

The Amazon Fire TV has a 4K resolution and HDR 10 support. That means it’s rocking a high pixel count and can power luscious high dynamic range visuals with enhanced brightness and contrast. Expect a drop-dead gorgeous picture. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, which allows you to easily navigate the menu screen with your voice. For connectivity options, you’re getting three HDMI 2.0, one HDMI 2.1 with eARC, one Ethernet, and one USB. That’s solid, especially if you’re looking to hook up a few gaming consoles.

This is a phenomenal deal. However, as of this writing, it ends in 11 hours and six minutes. You better get on it football fans.

Get the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series for $259.99 at Amazon