Super Bowl deal knocks 25% off of this awesome Sony soundbar

Are you ready to fully immerse yourself in the sounds of the Super Bowl this Sunday? If so, we’ve got an epic deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Sony SF100F soundbar for $98 (sans expert assembly, which you won’t need)—a substantial 25 percent discount from the normal $130 price tag. Not only is this soundbar easy to set up, but its minimalistic aesthetic should match the décor of most entertainment centers.

The Sony SF100F has a Bass Reflex speaker for punchier audio and a voice enhancement feature, which is ideal for softer dialogue in movies and television shows. The S-Force Pro Front Surround sound is designed to envelope you, really upping the immersion factor. It connects to your TV via HDMI ARC and it’s wall-mountable. The compact size also means that it can fit virtually anywhere. Sony’s soundbar averages a killer 4.3 stars (out of 5) across well over 3,000 user reviews, so lots of people love it.

This is fantastic deal, so you better order one now before the big day arrives. In the eastern U.S., Amazon currently says it’ll arrive Saturday if you order today!

Get the Sony SF100F soundbar for $98 at Amazon