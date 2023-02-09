How to run ChatGPT or the new Bing as a Windows app

AI-powered chat and search apps are smoking hot right now, but there’s a small problem: They run in a browser, and that requires navigating to each site individually. But what if you didn’t have to?

The new AI-powered Bing, ChatGPT, and (eventually) Google’s Bard search engine can all be stored as an app in Windows and called up when necessary. We’ll show you how.

Websites can either be pinned to the Windows Start menu, or saved as direct “application” at any location. The resulting application is still a web app, but it will load in its own separate window, and can be easily tucked away in a corner, minimized, or otherwise managed via Windows. We’ll show how to do this in both Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

What’s the difference? If you simply pin a web app to the Start menu, the default behavior will be to open ChatGPT or Bing in a new browser tab. If you save it to Windows as an app, it will save as its own self-contained browser window, without tabs or favorites. Both methods will save the web page inside the main Start shortcut menu, but only the latter method will place the web page in the list of apps, where it can be can be quickly launched via a Win+R command. Our preference is to save ChatGPT, Bing, or any other AI program as an app.

All of these instructions should apply equally to Bing, ChatGPT, and even Google Bard once it launches.

How to save ChatGPT or new Bing as an app within Windows