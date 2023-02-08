Nvidia unleashes RTX 40-series laptops, more G-Sync monitors (but not RTX Video)

It’s a big day for Nvidia! Not only are the first GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 laptops hitting the streets today (with absolutely eye-watering performance), but Nvidia also rolled out a feature-packed new driver that unlocks support for those GPUs, more DLSS 3 games, and a lot more. The one thing missing right now? Nvidia’s RTX Video Super Resolution, one of our favorite reveals of CES 2023.

RTX Video Super Resolution will upscale ho-hum 1080p Internet video to crisp 4K, powered by the AI tensor cores in GeForce RTX 40-series and 30-series graphics cards. Yes, please. Earlier this week, Videocardz noticed that the new Chrome 110 build includes a flag that enables new technology by default.

I had hoped Nvidia would flip its own driver switches to turn RTX Video Super Resolution on—I’m very keen to try it out—but when I asked about it, a spokesperson told me “No. This driver does not support RTX Video Super Resolution. Stay tuned for updates shortly.”

Well, there you have it. Don’t be bummed though, because there’s plenty more goodies packed into the Game Ready 528.49 WHQL driver for PC gamers.

In addition to the newfound RTX 40-series laptop support, you’ll also find optimizations for Company of Heroes 3, coming later this month, and Hello Neighbor 2, which will ship an update loaded with DLSS 2 and all sorts of ray tracing options on February 17. World of Warcraft also receives compatibility with the awesome Nvidia Reflex latency-reducing technology. Several games also received one-click optimal graphics settings support in GeForce Experience, including the rocking new Dead Space remake.

Desktop gamers have more than game optimizations to look forward though too. Nvidia also announced a wave of newly certified G-Sync Compatible monitors:

AOC PD32M

ASUS XG32AQ

ASUS XG27AQV

IO-Data GCQ271HA

Lenovo Y27-30

LG 27GR950

LG 45GR95QE

MSI G321Q

ViewSonic VX2781-2K-Pro/2

ViewSonic VX2781-4K-Pro

If you have GeForce Experience installed, you should see a prompt to install the loaded new driver shortly. Alternatively, you can directly download the Game Ready 528.49 WHQL driver from Nvidia’s website. And if you’re thinking of picking up a new laptop, check out our review of the first RTX 4090 notebook… or simply watch our comprehensive testing video below.