Save $302 on this massive 65-inch 4K Sony TV for Super Bowl Sunday

If you’re looking for the ultimate viewing experience for the Super Bowl this Sunday, you better hang onto your seat, as we’ve got a phenomenal deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Sony LED Smart Google TV for $698, which is 30 percent off of the original $999.99 price tag. Wow, right? From the barely there bezels to the spectacular picture quality, this TV has a lot to offer.

The Sony TV is packing a 4K HDR processor X1, which is a technology that utilizes algorithms to eliminate noise and pump up the details. Expect vibrant, luscious visuals, especially with Dolby Vision HDR in tow. The TV works with Amazon’s Alexa, which allows you to adjust the volume or change channels with your voice. It’s also a smart Google TV, which organizes all of your favorite streaming services in one place.

If you live in the Northeast and order right now, according to Amazon, the TV should arrive on Saturday. If you want to upgrade your Super Bowl viewing experience, this could be your last chance to order a television at a juicy discount online. Don’t miss out!

Get the Sony KD65X80K Smart Google TV for $698 at Amazon