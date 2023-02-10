This AMD-loaded Asus gaming laptop is gorgeous, lightweight, and $550 off

Gamers, rejoice! We’re about to serve you a sizzling hot deal. Best Buy’s currently selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $1,099.99, which is a savings of $550. This machine weighs about three and a half pounds, which is considered lightweight for a gaming laptop. To accommodate the powerful hardware, most gaming laptops are beefy, often tipping the scales at five or six pounds. The bone white color scheme is also chic as hell and it comes loaded with impressive specs.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus is rocking an AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. That’s enough power to run most games on the High graphics preset. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1600, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a brightness level of 500 nits. That means you can expect luscious visuals and little to no stuttering in faster-paced games. There’s also a front-facing camera, though the resolution is limited to 720p.

This is fantastic deal, especially if you’re on a strict budget. You better swoop in now before it’s gone.

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop for $1,099.99 at Best Buy