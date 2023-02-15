Get over 40% off these award-winning translation earbuds

While traveling the world is enriching in many ways, it can also be a bit stressful, especially if you don’t know the language of your destination. Fortunately, there’s a very easy way to communicate with more than two billion people around the world in over 37 different languages. The Mymanu CLIK S are award-winning translation earbuds that make real-time speech-to-speech translation an absolute breeze.

A 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and Red Dot Design Awardee, the Mymanu CLIK S leverages MyJuno, its own proprietary translation app that translates speech or text in real-time with ease. With the earbuds’ dual-sided CLIK buttons, you can switch between listening to your favorite music in HD sound, taking calls, texting, and of course, understanding and communicating in another language. The app also lets you save frequently used phrases and can even help translate larger group conversations.

Traveling in a new country be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be anymore. Make your trips even more memorable and grab the Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds today for just $119.99.

Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds – $119.99

