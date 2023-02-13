Home / Accessories
Deal

Save $50 on this lightning fast Roccat wireless gaming mouse

It's time to level up your gaming space.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Feb 13, 2023 7:27 am PST
Roccat Kone Pro Air gaming mouse
Image: Roccat

If you’re on the hunt for an ultra-fast gaming mouse, you’re in luck, as we’ve struck gold today. Amazon’s selling the Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse for $79.99, which is 38% off of the original $129.99 price. With its gorgeous honeycomb shell and impressive battery life, this mouse has a lot to offer.

The Kone Pro Air has a maximum DPI of 19,000 (!!!), six programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and, according to Roccat, up to 100 hours of battery life. Inside, you’ll find a Titan Switch Optical, which actuates by light, reslting in more accurate clicks. The peripheral is also lightweight at 75 grams, so it should glide easily across your mouse pad.

This is a fantastic deal. Don’t miss out.

Get the Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse for $79.99 at Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes