Save $50 on this lightning fast Roccat wireless gaming mouse

If you’re on the hunt for an ultra-fast gaming mouse, you’re in luck, as we’ve struck gold today. Amazon’s selling the Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse for $79.99, which is 38% off of the original $129.99 price. With its gorgeous honeycomb shell and impressive battery life, this mouse has a lot to offer.

The Kone Pro Air has a maximum DPI of 19,000 (!!!), six programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and, according to Roccat, up to 100 hours of battery life. Inside, you’ll find a Titan Switch Optical, which actuates by light, reslting in more accurate clicks. The peripheral is also lightweight at 75 grams, so it should glide easily across your mouse pad.

This is a fantastic deal. Don’t miss out.

Get the Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse for $79.99 at Amazon