This 165Hz Samsung gaming monitor is $100 off

There’s nothing worse than a monitor that stutters and lags during a high-stakes game. If you’re looking to upgrade your monitor, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal on tap for you today. Samsung’s currently selling the Samsung Odyssey G50A gaming monitor for $349.99, which is a savings of $100. This monitor is both fast and spacious. Let’s get into it.

The 32-inch Odyssey G50A has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 1ms. Expect buttery smooth visuals. It features HDR10, which, according to Digital Trends, allows for a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a color depth of 10 bits. It’s also G-Sync Compatible, which resolves display stutter by syncing up the monitor’s refresh rate with your computer’s GPU.

This is an epic deal. If you’re after the ultimate gaming experience, the Odyssey G50A is definitely worth considering.

Get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G50A gaming monitor for $349.99 at Samsung