How to clean a disgusting laptop

If you use your laptop day in and day out, it’s likely a breeding ground for bacteria and other nasty things. From sticky keys to accumulating dust, things can get real gnarly, which is why it’s important to clean your laptop on a regular basis. My husband has a compromised immune system, so I try to keep my laptop as clean as possible to help fend off any potential viruses floating around. Whether you’re trying to stay healthy or can’t stand the sight of those dust bunnies, I’m going to show you how to safely clean your own device. Read on to learn more.

Need more cleaning tips? Check out our guide on how to clean a mechanical keyboard.