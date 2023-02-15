Save $550 on this lightweight, AMD-loaded Asus gaming laptop

If you’re on the hunt for a lightweight gaming laptop, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a unique pick for you on tap today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $1,099.99, which is a whopping $550 off. This machine weighs just 3.64 pounds, which is considered lightweight for a gaming laptop. For context, most gaming machines weigh a beastly five or six pounds. The stark white color scheme is also eye-catching and sophisticated. However, it’s more than just a pretty face.

The Zephyrus comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. You should be able to run most games on the Medium or High graphics preset. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1600, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a brightness level of 500 nits. Visuals should be both smooth and vibrant. For connectivity options, you’re getting one HDMI, two USB 3.2 Type-A, and two USB 3.2 Type-C.

This is a fantastic deal. Act now before it disappears forever.

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $1,099.99 at Best Buy