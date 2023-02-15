Home / Laptops
Save $550 on this lightweight, AMD-loaded Asus gaming laptop

This is a killer deal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Feb 15, 2023 6:38 am PST
Asus ROG Zephyrus
If you’re on the hunt for a lightweight gaming laptop, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a unique pick for you on tap today. Best Buy’s currently selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $1,099.99, which is a whopping $550 off. This machine weighs just 3.64 pounds, which is considered lightweight for a gaming laptop. For context, most gaming machines weigh a beastly five or six pounds. The stark white color scheme is also eye-catching and sophisticated. However, it’s more than just a pretty face.

The Zephyrus comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6000 Series CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. You should be able to run most games on the Medium or High graphics preset. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1600, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a brightness level of 500 nits. Visuals should be both smooth and vibrant. For connectivity options, you’re getting one HDMI, two USB 3.2 Type-A, and two USB 3.2 Type-C.

This is a fantastic deal. Act now before it disappears forever.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

