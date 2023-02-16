Home / Accessories
This high-end Corsair mechanical keyboard is spacious, fast, and 20% off

Associate Editor, PCWorld Feb 16, 2023 6:50 am PST
Corsair K95 gaming mechanical keyboard
When it comes to gaming, a mechanical keyboard can make a huge difference, especially where precision is concerned. If you’re in the market for a high-end mechanical keyboard, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the high-end Corsair K95 mechanical gaming keyboard for $159.99, which is a savings of $40. This keyboard has a lot to offer, so let’s get right into it.

The Corsair K95 features six dedicated macro keys, Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver switches, and a detachable palm rest. The switches offer 1.2 millimeter actuation, which is super fast. That’s good news for those who enjoy competitive FPS titles, where every second matters. The peripheral also has per-key RGB lighting, which is pretty standard as far as high-end mechanical gaming keyboards go. If you’re looking for the best of the best, the Corsair K95 is well worth considering.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

