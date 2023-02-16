Geekbench 6 is now available on all your gadgets

Geekbench from Primate Labs has been a staple of benchmarks, nerdy arguments, and a few juicy processor leaks for the better part of two decades. The company just released an upgrade to version 6.0, which is available on just about everything — Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. The desktop programs are available from the Geekbench website while the phone apps are in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, respectively. The standard version is free.

What’s new? Quite a lot, according to the program’s original creator and company founder John Pool. New and more practical tests for CPUs and GPUs include blurring backgrounds in video meetings, converting text with scripting languages, and a collection of photo manipulation tasks like filters, tagging, and removing unwanted visual objects. Datasets have been updated with higher-res images, larger navigation maps, more complex browser tests, and larger files in general.

Geekbench claims that the new version is also much more true to life in how it tests multi-core CPUs and GPUs. Instead of breaking tasks apart and assigning them to individual cores, the benchmark can now test how multi-core processors handle larger, more complex tasks efficiently. It’s a more true-to-life way to test the currently prevalent combination of performance and efficiency cores, especially in high-end CPUs.

To celebrate the release, Geekbench is offering 20% off a pro license from now until February 28th. That’s a saving of $20 on a single-use license.