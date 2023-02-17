This $200 Acer gaming monitor has a ridiculous 280Hz refresh rate

My jaw dropped when I came across this monitor deal this morning. The refresh rate is 280Hz, which is crazy high, so visuals should be luscious and smooth as butter. You can get the Acer Nitro XV271 gaming monitor for $199.99 at Newegg, which saves you $170. That’s a fantastic deal for a monitor with such a high refresh rate. Let’s get into the details then.

The Acer Nitro has a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 280Hz (!!!), and a response time of 0.5ms. Again, the picture should be straight-up gorgeous. The monitor also has a height adjustable stand and AMD FreeSync, which reduces stutter by syncing up the monitor’s refresh rate with your computer’s GPU. For connectivity options, you’re getting two HDMI, one DisplayPort, and one speaker.

If you’re looking for the ultimate gaming experience, look no further than the Acer Nitro XV271. This is a phenomenal deal.

Get the Acer Nitro XV271 gaming monitor for $199.99 at Newegg