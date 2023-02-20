This Presidents’ Day offer will get you up to speed on ChatGPT for just $20

ChatGPT has been a hot topic in recent months, as people speculate if it will put some people out of work or replace search engines in a matter of time. While this AI is certainly fun and useful, it’s still a ways away from completely revolutionizing the way we use the internet. Still, there’s no time like the present to get up to speed on new technologies, especially when we’re offering The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle for a special Presidents’ Day price.

This beginner-friendly bundle includes four courses covering the basics of ChatGPT, AI, and chatbots. You’ll learn how to write effective ChatGPT prompts to discover information, build plot points for fictional work, craft powerful marketing copy, and more. Eventually, you’ll even learn how to create your own chatbots using tools like Tkinter, Django, and Python.

