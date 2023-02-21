Score this colorful Logitech wireless gaming headset for just $30

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming gear, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset for just $29.99, which is a massive savings of $50 (or 63 percent off). The purple and white color scheme is downright adorable and it looks super comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The plastic bits on this headset are also made from 22 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. This is great news for eco-conscious buyers. Let’s take a look at the specs and features then.

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed features dual beamforming microphones, up to 18 hours of battery life, and breathable fabric. The beamforming microphones are designed to capture sound from one direction, which is useful when you’re playing in a noisy environment. They do a decent job of canceling out distracting background noise, users say. The headset itself weighs just 165 grams, which is fairly lightweight. It’s also optimized to fit those with smaller heads, making it a great choice for younger players.

This is a phenomenal deal. Don’t miss out.

Get the Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset for $29.99 at Amazon