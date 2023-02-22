Home / Laptops
Save 42% on this powerful RTX 3070 Ti Gigabyte gaming laptop

Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Feb 22, 2023 7:11 am PST
Gigabyte Aero 16 XES
With great power comes great responsibility or so they say. If you’re on the hunt for sheer might, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an epic deal for you today. Newegg’s selling the Gigabyte Aero 16 XE5 gaming laptop for $1,549.99, which is a savings of $1,149.01 (or 42 percent off). That’s a fantastic savings right there.

The Gigabyte is rocking an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. Oh my that’s loaded. Expect it to zip through most games on the High or Ultra graphics preset. The 16-inch AMOLED display is gorgeous, too. It has a crystal clear resolution of 3840×2400 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The refresh rate isn’t the highest we’ve ever seen on a gaming laptop, but it shouldn’t be too much of a problem, and it’s a common tradeoff when you’re gaming on a 4K panel.

This is fantastic deal. We’d recommend swooping in sooner rather than later, though. We don’t expect this deal to last long at all. It’s absolutely killer.

