Treat your hands to this spacious MSI gaming keyboard for just $30

It's a great option for younger gamers.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Feb 24, 2023 6:44 am PST
If you’re in the market for an affordable gaming keyboard, listen up. Amazon’s currently selling the MSI Vigor GK30 gaming keyboard for $29.99, which is 40 percent off of the original $49.99 price tag. It’s not a traditional mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches. However, it does have mechanical-like plunger switches (aka mecha-membrane switches), which mimic the feel of a mechanical keyboard for a lower price. It’s also water repellent and splash resistant thanks to the drain hole design. This is good news if you regularly pound energy drinks at your desk.

The MSI Vigor has RGB lighting and convenient hotkeys for controlling media and volume. According to Amazon reviews, the keys produce a nice clicking sound and the keycaps are surprisingly durable for the price. MSI even claims that it has a keystroke lifespan of up to 12 million clicks. If that number proves accurate, then this keyboard should last you a while.

Overall, this is a killer deal. You just can’t beat the price.

