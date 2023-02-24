Desktop PC cases are getting a Cottagecore revolution

Did you know that a desktop computer, even one with high-end gaming or creative pro components, doesn’t have to look like a rainbow-powered hookah that fell off an alien spaceship? I know, it was a shocker to me, too. But someone at Corsair decided that such was the case, and launched a series of stylish wood panels for its PC cases.

The add-on mesh panels can be applied to the top and bottom of the Corsair 4000 and 5000-series ATX cases, adding a bit of laser-cut sophistication to your build. As noted by KitGuru, the custom panels replace the standard airflow dust covers, and since they’re easily removable, should work about the same in terms of cleaning and protection. You get a choice of bamboo (light), teak (dark), and sapele (somewhere in the middle) finishes to suit your taste and decor.

Corsair

It’s too bad Corsair isn’t offering these wood panels on a case from the factory — they’re a rather pricey $55-75 add-on for the existing designs. (Though that’s handy if you’ve already built a PC in one of those expensive cases already, I suppose.) But for a more ground-up solution, check out Fractal Design’s recently released North case. This more understated design comes with vertical wooden slats on the front air intake. It’s sort of an Adirondack look for Fractal’s typically chill PC enclosure style.

Fractal Design

The North case comes in just one ATX size, but it’s available in “chalk white” and “charcoal black” finishes, with lighter and darker woods to match. You can choose a tempered glass side panel or more understated mesh, each going for $129 retail price. While these appear to be the only PC cases on the market with wooden accents (not counting Fractal’s Era mini-ITX, now apparently out of production), I’m hoping they lead to a renaissance in PC designs that are actually meant to blend into home decor, instead of sticking out like a mini-fridge that’s hosting a tiny rave inside.

Of course if you tire of waiting for more laid-back designs from accessory manufacturers, you can always make your own PC inspired by classic amplifiers. Assuming you have decades of artisan woodworking experience, naturally.