Score this HyperX wireless gaming headset for just $50

Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Feb 27, 2023 6:53 am PST
HyperX Cloud gaming headset
If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming headset, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s currently selling the HyperX Cloud Core wireless gaming headset for $50, which is 50 percent off of the original $99.99 price tag. This peripheral has a durable aluminum frame, a detachable noise-cancelling microphone, and much more. Let’s get right into it.

The HyperX Cloud Core features up to 20 hours of battery life, memory foam ear cups, and 3D audio spatialization. The last bit means you’re in for a more immersive experience. The memory foam ear cups are a nice touch, too. Gaming sessions last quite a while, so you want to make sure you’re comfortable. It also comes with a USB dongle and charging cable.

This is a killer deal. Don’t miss out.

