Most documents you create in Google Docs will use the standard portrait orientation, which is 8.5 x 11-inches. However, it may sometimes be more suitable to use the landscape orientation, especially if you want to create a brochure or poster. Luckily for you, it’s pretty simple to change the page orientation in Google Docs, though the process is a bit different between desktop and mobile. Let’s get right into it.

How to change the page orientation in Google Docs for desktop

On your desktop PC, launch your browser of choice and open Google Docs. Next, open a document and then click File in the toolbar at the top of the screen.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

Click Page Setup near the bottom of the drop-down menu that appears.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

The Page setup window will appear. Under the Orientation group, select either Portrait or Landscape and click OK.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

The page will now be set as the selected orientation.

How to change the page orientation in Google Docs for mobile

You can also change the Google Docs page orientation from the mobile app. Launch the app on your iPhone or Android mobile device and open a document. Tap the three dots located at the top-right corner of the screen.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

Tap Page Setup on the next screen.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

Tap the Orientation option.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

Finally, tap Portrait or Landscape to select the page orientation you’d like to go with.

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

The change is now reflected in the document.