This everyday 1080p HP monitor with FreeSync is just $100

If you’re in the market for an everyday monitor for your home office, you’ve come to the right place. Best Buy’s currently selling the HP M22f monitor for just $99.99, which is $45 off of the regular price. Not only are the bezels practically non-existent, but the silver borders also give it a more modern feel. As for what’s going on under the hood, let’s jump right in.

The 21.5-inch HP M22f features a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz, and a response time of 5ms. The picture should be suitable for most everyday tasks like checking e-mail, watching Netflix, browsing social media feeds, and so on. It comes loaded with FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync), which syncs the monitor’s refresh rate with your computer’s GPU. This helps reduce any annoying screen tearing issues while gaming. It’s also a good size if you don’t have a ton of extra desk space.

This is a fantastic deal. You better swoop in now, as this deal probably isn’t going to last much longer.

Get the HP m22f monitor for $99.99 at Best Buy