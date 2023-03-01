Scrivener 3 is the go-to app for writers and it’s half off now

Just because you’re techie doesn’t mean you don’t have a creative side or a story to tell. And whether you’re working on a novel, composing a piece on the tech industry, writing an essay, or practically anything else, Scrivener is the go-to writing app to get things done.

Scrivener has earned 4.6/5 stars from G2 and 4.7/5 stars from Capterra and GetApp because it really is the best long-form writing app out there. Scrivener doesn’t tell you how to write, it just gives you the space and tools you need to grow your manuscript in a way that makes sense to you. You can compose in sections as large or small as you like, write short snippets when inspiration strikes and find them later, and create an easy-to-use project outline that makes it easier to write efficiently.

Scrivener also makes researching easier, letting you transcribe interviews, take notes on PDF files or web pages, and more. When you’re done, you can compile everything into a single document for printing, self-publishing, or exporting to popular formats.

Simplify any writing project. Right now, you can get Scrivener 3 for Windows or Mac for half off $59 at just $29.99.

Scrivener 3: Go-To App for Writers – $29.99

