The Full Nerd ep 248: Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the state of PC gaming

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, special guest Brad Shoemaker of the Nextlander podcast, and Adam Patrick Murray get nerdy about Ryzen 9 7950X3D reviews and the state of PC gaming.

Longtime games journalist and Ryzen X3D-curious podcaster Brad Shoemaker joins us to go over the launch of AMD’s long-awaited Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU. The crew discusses why the Internet is so aggro about it, and debunks some misconceptions about it. Gordon graphically shows you the vaunted Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s biggest weaknesses against the new Ryzen 9 7950X3D, too. Gordon also discloses why he tested the Intel CPU at DDR5/6000 rather than with higher clocked RAM, which has some Intel fans screaming foul.

As a long-time games journalist, Brad gives us insight into the state of the industry, the console wars, and the PC vs. console. Brad also shares his thoughts on industry consolidation and whether it’s good or bad.

