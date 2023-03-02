Getflix is the VPN for streamers just $50

Every year, CES spurs our imaginations with new tech and innovation that feels straight out of the movies. It’s exciting stuff, which is why we’re offering some of the coolest stuff seen at CES 2023 for big discounts from 2/28 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/5.

If you want to get the most out of your streaming, there’s nothing better than Getflix to bypass online restrictions without compromising your privacy. Getflix uses DNS technology to re-route only connections of interest to overseas routers on all of your devices, letting you bypass restrictions to watch the latest movies, TV series, kids’ shows, sporting events, and more wherever you are in the world. It never logs, analyzes, inspects, or archives any of your data, and won’t slow down your connection.

Find out why Getflix has earned a 4.8/5-star rating on TrustPilot reviews, and how it’s reached over 1 million customers. February 28th through March 5th, you can get a lifetime subscription to Getflix Smart DNS & VPN for the specially reduced price of just $49.99 (reg. $540).

Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.