This RTX 3080-loaded MSI gaming laptop is on sale for so cheap, it’s a steal

If you want a gaming laptop with a ferocious Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 paired with an absurdly fast 240Hz display, you’d normally spend $2,500 or even more—sometimes much more. But now that new RTX 40-series laptops are rolling out, we’ve spotted a killer deal on an MSI laptop with those exact specs. Best Buy is selling the MSI GP66 for $1,599.99. That’s ludicrous. This machine practically oozes power and we’re so here for it.

The MSI GP66 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. This thing should fly right through most games on Ultra graphics without even breaking a sweat, especially ones that support Nvidia’s performance-boosting DLSS technology. The spacious 15.6-inch display has resolution of 1920×1080 to go with the blistering-fast 240Hz refresh rate. According to the reviews on Best Buy, many buyers were impressed by the utter speed and graphics power of this particular machine. Sounds good, right?

This is one heck of a deal. Get it now.

Get the MSI GP66 for $1,599.99 at Best Buy