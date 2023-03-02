Grab this incredible $30 Humble game bundle for charity while you can

The Humble Bundle company is no stranger to either massive groups of PC games or charitable giving, and it’s combining its talents for a deal you don’t want to miss. The Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle is a package of 69 games (plus some TTRPG elements and comics) sold for a minimum of $30, 100 percent of which goes to charities directly contributing to relief for the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last month.
In addition to a great cause, it’s a great deal. Headlining PC games include Ghostrunner, Euro Truck Simulator 17, PayDay 2, Guilty Gear X2, and XCOM 2, all of which would be worth the $30 entry fee alone. There’s also Gotham Knights, the Arkham follow-up from last year that fell a little flat, but is still going for $60 on Steam. The list includes all-time classics like System Shock 2 and Worms Rumble, indie favorites like Hyper Gunsport, Stacking, and Cris Tales, and my personal action-strategy obsession, Mount & Blade: Warband (700 hours and counting).
On top of all of that, you get a smattering of indie games that come from Turkish developers (including Mount & Blade), plus the core rulebook for sci-fi tabletop RPG Starfinder and the Junker’s Delight add-on. Still not enough? How about the first ten volumes of Saga, the fantasy-sci-fi graphic novel that’s won dozens of awards for its writing and art. The total retail value of the bundle is over $1000, and all of the digital codes can be redeemed on Steam.
Here’s the full list of games in the bundle in alphabetical order.
112 Operator
911 Operator
Agent in Depth
Alchemist’s Castle
Arcade Spirits
Armello
Backbone
Calico
Casts and the Other Lives
Cosmic Express
Cris Tales
Death Squared
Detached
Doughlings: Arcade
Doughlings: Invasion
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Farming Simulator 17
Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX
Flynn: Son of Crimson
Frick, Inc
Ghostrunner
Gotham Knights
Guilty Gear X2 Reload
Guns & Fishes
Hack ‘n’ Slash
Harmony’s Odyssey
Hyper Gunsport
Into the Pit
Izmir: An Independence Simulator
Lighthouse Keeper
Little Orpheus
Lust from Beyond
Meow Express
MirrorMoon EP
Monaco
Mount & Blade: Warband
Non-Stop Raiders
Orbital Racer
Pathfinder: Kingmaker
PayDay 2
Pilgrims
Pixross
Planet TD
Project Chemistry
Quadrata
Remnants of Naezith
Rym 9000
Soul Searching
Soulblight
Soulflow
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
Stacking
Stick Fight
Stikir
Strange Brigade
Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
Sunlight
Symmetry
System Shock 2
System Shock: Enhanced Edition
The Amazing American Circus
The Inner World
Ticket to Ride
Worms Rumble
X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack
XCOM 2
XEL
Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
The bundle is available from now until March 9th, so get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of it. And yes, you can donate more than $30 if you’re so inclined.