Grab this incredible $30 Humble game bundle for charity while you can

The Humble Bundle company is no stranger to either massive groups of PC games or charitable giving, and it’s combining its talents for a deal you don’t want to miss. The Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle is a package of 69 games (plus some TTRPG elements and comics) sold for a minimum of $30, 100 percent of which goes to charities directly contributing to relief for the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last month.

In addition to a great cause, it’s a great deal. Headlining PC games include Ghostrunner, Euro Truck Simulator 17, PayDay 2, Guilty Gear X2, and XCOM 2, all of which would be worth the $30 entry fee alone. There’s also Gotham Knights, the Arkham follow-up from last year that fell a little flat, but is still going for $60 on Steam. The list includes all-time classics like System Shock 2 and Worms Rumble, indie favorites like Hyper Gunsport, Stacking, and Cris Tales, and my personal action-strategy obsession, Mount & Blade: Warband (700 hours and counting).

On top of all of that, you get a smattering of indie games that come from Turkish developers (including Mount & Blade), plus the core rulebook for sci-fi tabletop RPG Starfinder and the Junker’s Delight add-on. Still not enough? How about the first ten volumes of Saga, the fantasy-sci-fi graphic novel that’s won dozens of awards for its writing and art. The total retail value of the bundle is over $1000, and all of the digital codes can be redeemed on Steam.

Here’s the full list of games in the bundle in alphabetical order.

112 Operator

911 Operator

Agent in Depth

Alchemist’s Castle

Arcade Spirits

Armello

Backbone

Calico

Casts and the Other Lives

Cosmic Express

Cris Tales

Death Squared

Detached

Doughlings: Arcade

Doughlings: Invasion

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Farming Simulator 17

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Frick, Inc

Ghostrunner

Gotham Knights

Guilty Gear X2 Reload

Guns & Fishes

Hack ‘n’ Slash

Harmony’s Odyssey

Hyper Gunsport

Into the Pit

Izmir: An Independence Simulator

Lighthouse Keeper

Little Orpheus

Lust from Beyond

Meow Express

MirrorMoon EP

Monaco

Mount & Blade: Warband

Non-Stop Raiders

Orbital Racer

Pathfinder: Kingmaker

PayDay 2

Pilgrims

Pixross

Planet TD

Project Chemistry

Quadrata

Remnants of Naezith

Rym 9000

Soul Searching

Soulblight

Soulflow

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Stacking

Stick Fight

Stikir

Strange Brigade

Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones

Sunlight

Symmetry

System Shock 2

System Shock: Enhanced Edition

The Amazing American Circus

The Inner World

Ticket to Ride

Worms Rumble

X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack

XCOM 2

XEL

Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition

The bundle is available from now until March 9th, so get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of it. And yes, you can donate more than $30 if you’re so inclined.