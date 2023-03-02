The new Pokémon Sleep ‘game’ looks ridiculous – and helpful

The Pokémon Company has finally drawn back the big, silk curtains on its latest mobile app game, Pokémon Sleep. Although it was first announced back in 2019, the company had been keeping mum about it… until now.

Basically, it’s a glorified sleep tracker. I’m not sure if I’d classify Pokémon Sleep as a traditional mobile game, as you have to be sleeping in order to play it. That said, it’s an interesting take on sleep tracker apps and, as someone who struggles to stay asleep through the night, I definitely want to give it a go. Check out the video below for a deeper look into the app.

This app rewards you as you sleep. The idea is rather simple. The longer you sleep, the higher your score will be. You’ll also see more Pokémon gathered around Snorlax, the drowsiest Pokémon of them all. The app will identify your sleep as three distinct styles—dozing, snoozing, and slumbering. The Pokémon that match your sleep style will appear around Snorlax when you wake in the morning. You may even get to see a few rare ones, which is pretty darn cool. These Pokémon will be catalogued in your sleep style dex, which sounds similar to the famous Pokédex.

I loved Pokémon Go, as it got me outside and moving a lot more than I normally do. There’s nothing more exciting than a game that encourages healthy habits and makes the entire process fun. Who knows? With Pokémon Sleep, maybe I’ll learn a thing or two about my own sleeping habits. Either way, I’m super jazzed about it and can’t wait to set it up. Plus, I’m a 90s kid that grew up with the trading cards and television show, so nostalgia is a massive factor for me here.

The Pokémon Company plans on launching the mobile app in the summer of 2023. To keep track of any upcoming updates, check out Pokemon.com.