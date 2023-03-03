Nab this colorful retro keyboard and mouse combo for just $35

Okay, so, this retro wireless and keyboard mouse combo stopped me dead in my tracks this morning. It’s so unique and gorgeous, if I wasn’t so emotionally attached to my mechanical keyboard, I’d swoop this one up in a heartbeat. Amazon’s selling the KNOWSQT wireless keyboard and mouse combo for just $35.19, which is 20 percent off of the original price. That’s an amazing value right there. Heck, the mouse is even DPI adjustable.

The keyboard itself features a floating button design, which mimics the feel of an old typewriter. The keycaps are detachable, making them easy to clean. Plus, the colorful keycaps are just plain fun and will surely brighten up your desk space. As for the plug-and-play mouse, it has a working range of 35 feet. You don’t have to install additional software in order to use it, either. Both peripherals are also compatible with PC and Mac.

This is an awesome deal. Whether you’re looking to save some money or add a pop of color to your desk, this combo is well worth considering.

Get the KNOWSQT wireless keyboard and mouse combo for $35.19 on Amazon