Deal

This sleek Lenovo wireless mouse is on sale for $12

No frills needed.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Mar 6, 2023 7:17 am PST
Lenovo 530 wireless mouse
Image: Lenovo

Sometimes all you need is the basics to get the job done. Well, this Lenovo mouse is about as basic as you can get and that’s a really good thing. Amazon’s selling the Lenovo 530 wireless mouse (with battery!) for just $14.89, which is 26 percent off of the original $19.99 price tag. If you add the on-page coupon, you’ll get an additional $3 off. That’s a great value. Not only is the minimalist aesthetic really cool, but it also features some good specs.

The Lenovo 530 has a 1,200 DPI, 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, and an ambidextrous design. The 1,200 DPI sensor resolution is ideal for office work and day-to-day tasks. Gaming mice, for example, can have a maximum DPI of 20,000, which is ridiculously fast and takes time getting used to. For general use, you definitely want a lower DPI, otherwise the mouse will quickly get away from you. The Lenovo 530 also weighs just 65 grams, so it’s easy to travel with.

This is a fantastic deal. You better swoop in now and nab it.

Get the Lenovo 530 wireless mouse for $11.89 at Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Coupon Codes