This sleek Lenovo wireless mouse is on sale for $12

Sometimes all you need is the basics to get the job done. Well, this Lenovo mouse is about as basic as you can get and that’s a really good thing. Amazon’s selling the Lenovo 530 wireless mouse (with battery!) for just $14.89, which is 26 percent off of the original $19.99 price tag. If you add the on-page coupon, you’ll get an additional $3 off. That’s a great value. Not only is the minimalist aesthetic really cool, but it also features some good specs.

The Lenovo 530 has a 1,200 DPI, 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, and an ambidextrous design. The 1,200 DPI sensor resolution is ideal for office work and day-to-day tasks. Gaming mice, for example, can have a maximum DPI of 20,000, which is ridiculously fast and takes time getting used to. For general use, you definitely want a lower DPI, otherwise the mouse will quickly get away from you. The Lenovo 530 also weighs just 65 grams, so it’s easy to travel with.

This is a fantastic deal. You better swoop in now and nab it.

Get the Lenovo 530 wireless mouse for $11.89 at Amazon