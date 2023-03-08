Get a top-tier flight alert service and win a chance at a $5,000 travel getaway

Sky high inflation has had a big impact on the PC sales market, and it’s hit most of us hard in the budgets. But just because things cost more doesn’t mean you can’t still take that Spring Break vacation you’ve been dreaming about. When you sign up for Dollar Flight Club, not only will you be taking advantage of an incredible discount on one of the top flight alert services on the market, but you’ll also earn five entries into our special $5K Travel Giveaway.

Dollar Flight Club is trusted by more than one million users worldwide and has earned 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot. All you have to do is enter your home airport(s), and DFC sends you alerts for discounted flights to destinations all over the world. Users have saved hundreds on flights to Madrid, Panama, Casablanca, Hawaii, and more exciting locales across the globe.

Take that vacation on a budget! Now through 11:59 p.m. on March 31, you can sign up for a lifetime Premium Plus+ subscription to Dollar Flight Club and earn five entries to win $5,000 worth of additional travel perks.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.