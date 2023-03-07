Home / Laptops
Save $800 on this RTX 3070 Ti-powered HP Omen gaming laptop

With great power comes great responsibility.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Mar 7, 2023 7:02 am PST
HP Omen 17
Gamers, you better hold onto your seats, as I’m about to throw down the juiciest laptop deal I’ve seen in a while. Microcenter’s selling the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop for $1,199.99, which is a whopping $800 off. That’s a massive savings right there. It’s a phenomenal price for a laptop with Nvidia’s powerful GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, which is usually found in notebooks costing around $2,000. In this price rage you’re usually happy to find a laptop with an RTX 3060 inside—a GPU significantly less potent that the 3070 Ti.

The Omen features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop should have no problem running most games on the High or Ultra graphics preset. The 17.3-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a response time of 3ms. That means visuals should be sharp, crisp, and fast. It’s not the brightest display in the world at 300 nits, but that’s typical for a gaming laptop.

This is a killer deal. My jaw dropped to the floor when I spotted it. Get it now before it’s gone forever.

