Samsung’s stunning 43-inch mini-LED gaming monitor is kind of a bargain

Gamers who want something a little more vibrant than standard LCD panels, but aren’t ready to jump to the newfangled (and pricey) OLED tech, have a nice middle ground in mini-LED monitors. Take Samsung’s latest Odyssey Neo 7 monitor, for example. The G70NC offers a massive 43-inch screen ins a conventional 16:9, 4K format, but its $999.99 price tag is a lot more friendly to your wallet than OLED monitors in the same class.

For the uninitiated, mini-LED displays use the same backlighting principle as standard LCD screens, but create the effect with an array of much smaller, more finely-spaced LED lights. This makes for crisp, even lighting with plenty of adjustment for contrast and dynamic range. While mini-LED screens aren’t as colorful as OLEDs and can’t match their incredible contrast or black levels, they’re brighter, less susceptible to burn-in, and much cheaper. For a more in-depth look at the difference between OLED and mini-LED, check out this guide.

As for the Odyssey Neo 7 G70NC, it’s an impressive package for a larger screen. That 4K resolution refreshes at up to 144Hz and boasts a single millisecond response time, ensuring it can keep up with even the beefiest of gaming PCs. A matte finish on the panel and support for AMD FreeSync help you stay in the game, and the display supports VESA HDR600 content. Samsung’s Gaming Hub software means you can stream Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna Games without any attached PC, along with streaming services like Twitch.

Ports include dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and dedicated audio-out for headsets, along with Ethernet for streaming and two USB-A 3.0 ports. The display has a built-in speaker, though there’s no mention of wattage, so you’ll probably want to stick to your desktop speakers or bar. Also be aware that this beefy screen needs a 200mm VESA adapter if you want to mount it to the wall or a monitor arm. The Odyssey Neo N7 G70NC is shipping now from Samsung’s online store.