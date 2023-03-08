Corsair unleashes a monstrous 192GB DDR5 memory kit

It’s been a few years since memory capacity had a big jump, at least for most users. For example, my home-built desktops have been using 32GB of RAM for more than ten years. But if you have a new build and you’re just itching to fill it with the most DDR5 RAM possible, Corsair is here to deliver — literally. The company’s latest kits for 13th-gen Intel systems include options for four 48GB DDR5 5200 DIMMs, for a combined total of 192GB of RAM. In other words, literally more memory than some new computers have storage.

Naturally, this doesn’t come cheap. If you want the 192GB kit of Vengeance DDR5 desktop RAM, it’ll cost you a whopping $724.99 at retail, or $749.99 if you want fries RGB lighting with that. These kits come with an impressive 5200 megatransfers per second of speed, and a 38-38-38-84 timing setup.

If nearly two hundred gigs of RAM is overkill for you (or you happen to have a rent payment due anytime soon), Corsair is also selling new 2x24GB (48GB total) DDR5 kits with speeds of up to 7000MT/s. These will cost you $274.99, or $284.99 with the RGB special sauce, with a 40-52-52-114 timing setup. And before pulling the trigger on any of them, be sure to make sure that your DDR5-compatible motherboard can handle the speeds and capacities.