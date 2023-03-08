Radeon RX 7900 XT price drops by $100, matching the 4070 Ti

On AMD’s Radeon website, the price of the RX 7900 XT — the slightly cheaper of its new 7000-series cards — is $900 with a temporary discount to $849 and a bundle with The Last of Us. But if you look around, several US retailers are selling the card and its many manufacturer variants at $800 or a little more. That’s a relatively fast discount for a high-end card, but no doubt a welcome one for gamers whose options in this range of power are becoming more limited and expensive.

On Newegg, the XFX Speedster and ASRock Phantom versions of the RX 7900 XT are now $799.99 while Amazon has a PowerColor “Hellhound” variant for a hair under $804. Various news outlets are reporting similar price drops at international retailers, though there are still plenty of versions of the card selling for $900 or higher. We’ve contacted AMD representatives for a comment to see if this is a permanent price drop or some kind of limited promotion and have yet to hear back.

Notably, this makes at least some versions of the RX 7900 XT the same price as Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti. The cheapest card yet in Nvidia’s 40-series lineup was already something of a poor value proposition versus the RX 7900 XT given a “hobbled” memory bus and small RAM pool. While Nvidia remains a much better call for gamers who value ray tracing and a versatile software stack, AMD now has an undisputable hardware advantage at the $800 price point, at least for the time being.

Whether the price is a permanent drop or not, expect the various versions of the card to hit that price on a regular basis from now on.