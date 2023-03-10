Nab this HyperX wired gaming headset for $30

When it comes to marathon gaming session, a comfortable headset can make a world of difference. Personally, I’m a massive fan of memory foam ear cups. I can’t function without them. So, if you’re looking to pick up a comfortable headset on the cheap, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s selling the HyperX Cloud Core wired gaming headset for $29.99, which is a massive 57 percent off of the original $69.99 price. It’s a phenomenal value. Let’s dive in then.

We reviewed the wireless version of this headset back in August and we loved it so much that we awarded it four and a half stars plus an Editor’s Choice award. We liked the clear mids and highs, the durable design, and the comfortable earcups with memory foam cushioning (heck yeah). The wired version has much of the same features. You’re getting 3D audio spatialization (in which the sound surrounds you), a detachable noise cancelling microphone, and an aluminum frame design. It’s also compatible with PC and PS4.

This is a fantastic deal. If you’re looking for a reasonably priced gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Core is the one to pick.

Get the HyperX Cloud Core wired gaming headset for $29.99 at Amazon