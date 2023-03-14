Look your best with this $15 Aukey 1080p webcam

If you work from home on a full time basis, it’s important to have a good webcam for videoconferencing. Most built-in 720p laptop webcams just don’t cut it, as the resolution is too low and as a result video quality really suffers. That’s why we’d recommend springing for 1080p. Luckily, Amazon’s selling the Aukey 1080p webcam for just $14.99. That’s 37 percent off of the original $23.99 price tag. This is a fantastic price for a webcam, especially one with a 1080p resolution.

The Aukey features 1080p streaming and recording at 30 frames-per-second and built-in stereo microphones. The fixed focus keep things nice and stable for up to five meters away. You can expect crisp video as well as clear audio. The setup is painless, too. To use the webcam, all you have to do is plug it into your computer’s USB port. You don’t even have to install any additional drivers or software. According to Aukey, this webcam fits most flat monitors and laptop displays. You can also stand the webcam up on your desk.

This is an awesome deal. If you’ve been shopping around for an affordable webcam for videoconferencing, this Aukey is the one to pick.

Get the AUkey 1080p webcam for $14.99 at Newegg