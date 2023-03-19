Test your luck of the Irish with this puzzle that pays up to $1 million

St. Patrick’s Day is associated with green, luck, and beer, among other things. If you feel your luck has been a little short this year, then pay attention because we’re giving you a chance to turn it around. This St. Patrick’s Day, you could win up to $1 million when you play The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle.

An update of MSCHF’s wildly popular One Million Dollar Puzzle, this puzzle is pretty much exactly what you’re thinking. Get your 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete it, and scan the resulting QR code, and you’ll win money. Seriously, that’s all there is to it. Every single puzzle is a winner, and while most will win just $1, you’ll have an equal shot at one of two $1 million prizes. And, at the very least, you get the joy of completing the puzzle!

This deal is rated an impressive 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers. One buyer named Kyle J. wrote that it’s a, “Cool, fun product,. Even if you don’t win, it’s still a neat idea!”

So, how are we making it easier to change your luck? Because between March 17 and March 20, we are offering The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for a special $17.77 price — more than 20% off the $30 retail price.

