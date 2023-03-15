SK Hynix’s 2TB SSD won our Editors’ Choice award. Now it’s 42% off

Are you in the market for a ton of M.2 SSD storage, and you don’t particularly need it to be so fast that it requires a passive cooler the size of a building? Then let your fingers do the walking over to Amazon, where a third-gen SK Hynix Gold P31 SSD, packing an impressive two terabytes of storage, is on sale for just $119.99. That’s almost $90 off its regular price, a savings of 42 percent.

Third-gen PCIe drives are a little behind the times, now that 4th-gen drives are ubiquitous and insanely fast (and expensive) 5th-gen drives are just starting to appear on the market. But SK Hynix’s P31 Gold series is among the best-reviewed options for its category, with high speed and great reliability thanks to its 128-layer NAND storage setup. This would be a fantastic boot or bulk storage drive in any gaming PC. You can read the full PCWorld review, wherein this SSD wins an Editor’s Choice, right here.

The older-spec’d SSD means that in addition to saving money, you can easily use the drive on older PC motherboards and laptops (as long as they can accommodate an 80mm-long M.2 drive). Amazon also has less dramatic discounts on the 1TB ($108) and 500GB ($66) versions of this drive, but at this price point there’s really no reason not to go for the full 2TB model.

Buy the SK hynix P31 Gold 2TB M.2 SSD at Amazon