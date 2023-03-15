SK Hynix’s 2TB SSD won our Editors’ Choice award. Now it’s 42% off

Are you in the market for a ton of M.2 SSD storage, and you don’t particularly need it to be so fast that it requires a passive cooler the size of a building? Then let your fingers do the walking over to Amazon, where a third-gen SK Hynix Gold P31 SSD, packing an impressive two terabytes of storage, is on sale for just $119.99. That’s almost $90 off its regular price, a savings of 42 percent.
Third-gen PCIe drives are a little behind the times, now that 4th-gen drives are ubiquitous and insanely fast (and expensive) 5th-gen drives are just starting to appear on the market. But SK Hynix’s P31 Gold series is among the best-reviewed options for its category, with high speed and great reliability thanks to its 128-layer NAND storage setup. This would be a fantastic boot or bulk storage drive in any gaming PC. You can read the full PCWorld review, wherein this SSD wins an Editor’s Choice, right here.
The older-spec’d SSD means that in addition to saving money, you can easily use the drive on older PC motherboards and laptops (as long as they can accommodate an 80mm-long M.2 drive). Amazon also has less dramatic discounts on the 1TB ($108) and 500GB ($66) versions of this drive, but at this price point there’s really no reason not to go for the full 2TB model.