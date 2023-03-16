Microsoft’s lightweight Surface Pro X tablet is a massive 62% off

To say I was shocked when I spotted this deal is an understatement. Microsoft’s Surface Pro X tablet, which typically costs $1,499.99 at full price, is on sale for $559.99 at Amazon. That’s a whopping 62 percent off of the original price. Not only does it weigh a measly 1.7 lbs, but it’s also surprisingly sturdy for such a portable device. Let’s get into the specs then.

The Surface Pro X features Qualcomm-powered Microsoft SQ 2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. You should be able to zip through most day-to-day tasks like surfing the web, responding to e-mail, and so on, though Arm-based processors sometimes hiccup with apps downloaded from somewhere other than Windows 11’s Microsoft Store. It’s not the most powerful machine we’ve ever seen, but that’s not what it was designed for, and at a whopping $940 off, that’s an acceptable trade-off. The 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen also has a resolution of 2880×1920, so visuals should be nice and vibrant. The only drawback is that it doesn’t come with a keyboard or pen. The keyboard alone will set you back $98.99, which is a real bummer.

If you don’t mind spending extra on the accessories, and can live mostly off the web or apps found in the Microsoft Store, then the Surface Pro X is a really good deal. You won’t find a versatile tablet this powerful and well-designed going for under $600 very often.

Get the Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet for $559.99