The Steam Deck gets its first-ever discount in the Steam Spring Sale

It’s been a year since Valve introduced its Steam Deck portable gaming PC, and the company has been selling every single unit it can make. But to celebrate the start of its Steam Spring Sale, the Steam Deck is getting its first-ever discount. All versions of the Steam Deck, including the $400 base model, are now 10 percent off for the duration of the sale. That means you can get one for as little as $359.10.

The other two models of the Steam Deck — the 256GB and 512GB models, which use faster NVMe storage and upgraded glass on the 512GB version — also get the 10 percent discount. That brings them down to $476.10 and $584.10, respectively. All three models come with a free carrying case. The sale will continue until the end of the Steam Spring Sale on March 23rd, though delivery times might be severely delayed as Valve’s stock runs low.

On top of the first-ever hardware discount for the Steam Deck, the regular Steam sale hullaballoo is worth your attention. Hundreds and hundreds of PC games are on sale for up to 90 percent off their regular prices. Here are 10 great deals we saw from the sale, in no particular order:

In addition to the discounts on games and hardware, Valve is also introducing the ability to customize the bootup animation for the Steam Deck. Users can create their own, or download videos from others. It’s a big day to be a Steam fan.